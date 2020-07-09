SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 6,193.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.52% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 239.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 243,900.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Shares of QEFA opened at $60.05 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $68.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.11.

