Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

HYD stock opened at $59.12 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.36 and a 52-week high of $66.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.