First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

