Axa Purchases 1,839 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Axa grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,021,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,227,000.

IEFA opened at $58.65 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58.

