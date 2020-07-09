4,251 Shares in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,251 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,337,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,232,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after buying an additional 2,763,163 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,919,000 after buying an additional 1,721,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,722,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after buying an additional 1,520,575 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $58.85 on Thursday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.12.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

