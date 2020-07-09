Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lowered by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Vertical Group began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

INTC opened at $58.61 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.