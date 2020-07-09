Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Healthequity in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Healthequity in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Healthequity by 57.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Healthequity by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthequity by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,701.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. Healthequity Inc has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,973.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

