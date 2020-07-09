Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,734 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $59.78 on Thursday. Entegris Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,630 shares of company stock worth $3,682,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

