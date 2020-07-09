D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 223,481 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.35% of D. R. Horton worth $537,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,873,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,682,000 after buying an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 43,963 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 29,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 1,824.1% during the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 239,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 227,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Citigroup upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra raised D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.12.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $58.85 on Thursday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

