Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $346,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

