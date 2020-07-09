Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 92.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447,040 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $7,688,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE BMY opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

