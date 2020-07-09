First American Trust FSB Purchases 224 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Intel were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 38,994.5% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after purchasing an additional 502,407 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.61 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $246.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

