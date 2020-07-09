Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 245,486 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $151,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intel by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Intel stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

