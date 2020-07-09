HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,725,000 after buying an additional 211,194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.62.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

