State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,974 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 215,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 76,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSN stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

