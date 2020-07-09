Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

