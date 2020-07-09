Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,012 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Hologic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 248,838 shares of company stock worth $12,752,550 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

