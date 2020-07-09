Ellevest Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 67.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 63.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $543,747.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 248,838 shares of company stock valued at $12,752,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $57.62 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

