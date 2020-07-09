Ellevest Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 67.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 63.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $543,747.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,838 shares of company stock valued at $12,752,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $57.62 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of eBay Inc
HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of eBay Inc
IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,438 Shares of eBay Inc
IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,438 Shares of eBay Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc.
Kilroy Realty Corp Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC
Kilroy Realty Corp Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC
Hologic, Inc. Stake Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue
Hologic, Inc. Stake Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue
Ellevest Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Hologic, Inc.
Ellevest Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Hologic, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report