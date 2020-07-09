Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,973 Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,535.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 551,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 543,101 shares during the period. Wealthsimple US Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,422,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 554.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 276,085 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 196,325 shares during the period.

ESGV opened at $57.39 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $60.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69.

