Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,187 Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

ESGV opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $60.17.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

