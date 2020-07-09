Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,216 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after purchasing an additional 837,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,668,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,827,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,383,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,134,000 after buying an additional 281,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,233,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,843,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HSIC opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

