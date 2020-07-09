Independence Bank of Kentucky Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. William Blair began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

