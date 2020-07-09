Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $4,752,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $1,278,000.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of OTIS opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.65. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

