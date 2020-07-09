Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases Shares of 4,456 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $106,956,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $4,420,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $4,115,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $2,511,000.
In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.62.
Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.
