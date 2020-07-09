Bogart Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 135,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

