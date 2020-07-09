Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $486,985,000 after buying an additional 2,868,396 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $56.66 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $55,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,992,312,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

