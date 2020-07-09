HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,244,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,997,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after buying an additional 2,568,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,222,606,000 after buying an additional 2,438,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,430.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,133,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $132,339,000 after buying an additional 2,049,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

