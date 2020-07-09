Private Trust Co. NA Has $569,000 Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $56.57 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

