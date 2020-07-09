Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period.

NXTG stock opened at $55.71 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48.

