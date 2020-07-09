Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of CIGI opened at $56.29 on Thursday. Colliers International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $92.07. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.