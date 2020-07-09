Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in National Research were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 90.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 56,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Research by 1,414.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 55,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in National Research by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Research by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRC opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 114.97%. The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter.

In other National Research news, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $786,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,718 shares in the company, valued at $621,108.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

