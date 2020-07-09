HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.96 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $66.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.34.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.