IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

CTSH stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

