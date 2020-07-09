HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

