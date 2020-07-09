Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLI opened at $56.23 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $550,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

