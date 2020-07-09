Ellevest Inc. Acquires 489 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AGCO by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 26,374 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in AGCO by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $55.19 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

