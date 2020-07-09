Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 229.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 26.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 42.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.