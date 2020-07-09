Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 113.6% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

In other news, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $819,682,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $353,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 292,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,999,050 shares of company stock worth $940,471,946 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.04. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $70.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

