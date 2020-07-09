The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 11,870 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $353,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 292,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,324.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $819,682,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,999,050 shares of company stock valued at $940,471,946. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

