Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 57,495 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Unilever by 1,178.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 262,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

