Ellevest Inc. Has $72,000 Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in Unilever by 45.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,057,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after buying an additional 268,126 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Unilever by 11,925.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unilever by 8.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after buying an additional 262,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UL opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

