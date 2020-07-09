Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

