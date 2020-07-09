Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,417,000 after purchasing an additional 437,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

