Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Boosts Holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 88.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $82.18.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.71 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NATH. ValuEngine raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th.

Nathan's Famous Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

