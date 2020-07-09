HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 837,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,644,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $54.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

