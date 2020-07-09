iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,650,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,088 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.80% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $143,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

IUSB opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.