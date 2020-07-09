Fulton Bank N. A. Takes Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 36,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

In other news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. Stericycle’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.