First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Holdings Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,506 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $95,147,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,793,000 after acquiring an additional 816,445 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,586,000 after acquiring an additional 350,483 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 550,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $9,451,000. 59.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on First Solar from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.71.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $379,219.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,802.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,133 shares in the company, valued at $856,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,654 shares of company stock worth $1,466,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

