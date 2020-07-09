Morgan Stanley Has $7.70 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 10.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after acquiring an additional 111,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $53.57 on Thursday. NorthWestern Corp has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $64.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $335.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.97 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

