IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 2,913 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,033 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,495,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.47.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

